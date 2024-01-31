Ghana emerges as seventh biggest player exporter globally

According to the latest FIFA Global Transfer Report 2023, Ghana has emerged as the seventh country with the most player transfers.

The report reveals that a total of 630 players from Ghana were involved in transfers during this period, marking a significant 19.1% increase from 2022. This impressive feat is a testament to the growing interest in Ghanaian football talent.

Interestingly, Ghana and Nigeria were the only African representatives in the top ten list of countries with the most player transfers. This underscores the immense potential of African football and the increasing recognition it receives globally.

While Ghana and Nigeria may have had fewer financial resources compared to other nations, their presence in the top 10 is a clear indication of their strength and influence in the international football scene. Moreover, the fact that Ghanaian players generated $162.9 million in transfers, ranking 20th overall, is a remarkable achievement.

One notable transfer that significantly contributed to Ghana's overall figure was Mohammed Kudus' high-profile move from Ajax to West Ham United for a whopping $48 million. This transfer not only highlights the value placed on Ghanaian talent but also underscores the growing reputation of Ghanaian players in the global football market.

Another area where Ghana excelled was in women's football. The country witnessed a remarkable 36.8% increase in transfers within women's football, securing the 8th position overall.

This is a promising development, given the growing popularity and recognition of women's football worldwide. With 52 players involved in these transactions, Ghana is undoubtedly making strides towards becoming a force to reckon with in the sport.