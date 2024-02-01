Ghana Esports Federation holds meeting with NSA boss Peter Twumasi

President of the Ghana Esports Federation (GeSF) Igor Boumekpo has held a pivotal meeting with the Director of the National Sports Authority, Peter Twumasi.

This meeting is expected to mark a groundbreaking development for the esports community in Ghana.

The focus of this high-stakes discussion was centered on the Federation's ambition to obtain autonomous status as the sole governing body responsible for regulating and managing all eSports-related activities in the country.

The Ghana Esports Federation has long been at the forefront of efforts to establish itself as a recognised Sporting Federation, overseeing the comprehensive regulation of esports.

The meeting with the National Sports Authority is a critical step in advancing the federation's vision of becoming the authoritative entity for esports in Ghana.

As the authoritative body responsible for granting autonomy and recognition, the National Sports Authority plays a crucial role in determining the future landscape of esports in the country.

Boumekpo's strategic initiative to engage in talks with Peter Twumasi highlights the federation's commitment to navigating the bureaucratic channels necessary for the realisation of its vision.

The outcome of this dialogue between Boumekpo and Twumasi could set the stage for a new era in the recognition and regulation of esports within the country.

The esports community eagerly awaits further developments as Ghana's esports enthusiasts and stakeholders anticipate the official recognition of the Ghana Esports Federation as the singular governing body for esports, solidifying its role in shaping the future of competitive gaming in the nation.