Ghana ex-players should take advantage of opportunities created by GFA - John Paintsil

Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil has urged ex-Black Stars players to take advantage of policies being introduced by the Ghana Football Association.

According to the ex-Leicester and Fulham right-back, the GFA has championed programmes aimed at helping the former players rope themselves into management.

The federation has introduced the GFA school as well as the women's football strategy which is aimed at developing stakeholders in the game.

"We the ex-players have had the opportunity to start our coaching career under the Kurt Okraku administrations. Under this administration we get the opportunity to be involved in several activities," Paintsil told Asempa.

"The FA has set up the GFA school, this is nit like the Primary and Secondary school. This is for coaches and this is for us to lear.

"Another development area is the effort at giving women's football in the country like the catch them young," he added.

The FA has come under intense criticisms following the Black Meteors' exit from the AFCON U23 tournament.