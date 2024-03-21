Ghana exclude David Akologo and Mohamed Diomande from March friendly matches

Goalkeeper David Akologo and midfielder Mohammed Diomande will not be part of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming March international friendly matches.

This was revealed by the Communications Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twim.

The two players were included in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad despite Akologo, who was born in Ghana earlier receiving an invitation from Bolivia and even started training with the South Americans, and Diomande also being called up by Ivory Coast U-23.

"As things stand, those two players [David Akologo and Mohamed Diomande] will not be part of the squad, and this goes beyond football,” he said on Asempa FM.

Explaining further, he stated, "Diomande was faced with a dual selection situation, being named in both Ghana’s and Ivory Coast’s U-23 squads. He expressed his need for time to decide as he is eligible to represent either country."

Regarding Akologo’s situation, Asante Twim mentioned that although the goalkeeper expressed his desire to play for Ghana despite his tenure with Bolivia, the friendly nature of these games warrants patience for future developments.

"As for Akologo, while he affirmed his commitment to Ghana, given his past with Bolivia, we must wait and see how the situation evolves in the future," he explained.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Nigeria on March 22, followed by a match against Uganda’s Cranes on March 26, both to be held at the Stade de Marrakesh.