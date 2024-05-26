Ghana FA accepts Laryea Kingston shocking resignation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has accepted Laryea Kingston's resignation as head coach of the U17 national team following their defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B Championship.

Kingston announced his resignation in an unprofessional manner, using inappropriate language in front of players and coaching staff.

This behaviour is condemned by the GFA, which stresses the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect.

Additionally, Kingston did not attend the team's scheduled meeting with the management committee and has not returned to the team hotel.

Due to these actions, he will not lead the Black Starlets in their third-place playoff match against Nigeria on Tuesday.

In Kingston's absence, the assistant coaches, with support from the GFA's technical director, will manage the team for the upcoming match.

The association appreciates Kingston's contributions but prioritizes the need for a disciplined and respectful atmosphere within its teams.

The GFA continues to support its players and staff in striving for excellence on and off the field.