Ghana FA and France FA forge partnership to boost women's football development

Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the French Football Federation (FFF) have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at fostering the development of women's football in Ghana.

The collaboration, supported by funding from the Foreign Affairs Ministry in France, will provide training and exchange programs for young players, referees, coaches, and technical personnel in both countries, enabling them to enhance their skills in various aspects of the sport.

A delegation from the French Football Federation, led by Ludovic Debru, the International Technical Director, and Nada Amartey Mills, the Project Manager and Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Manager at the France Embassy in Accra, recently met with GFA officials in the Ghanaian capital to discuss the implementation of the partnership and offer valuable suggestions for its success.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, was attended by several notable figures, including President Simeon-Okraku, Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Head of Women's Football Development Ama Brobey Williams, Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum, Lead on Women's Football Communication Matilda Dimedo, and Project Lead and Coordinator Janice Odonkor.

President Simeon-Okraku expressed his admiration for the initiative, highlighting the GFA's steadfast commitment to the development of women's football. He emphasized that the association has made significant strides in areas such as competitions, capacity building, refereeing, player development, and coach education, with a particular focus on the upcoming launch of the GFA Women's Football Strategy next month.

Ludovic Debru, the International Technical Director for the French Football Federation, praised the collaboration, stating that such international partnerships centered around capacity building are instrumental in creating new models and structures while ensuring professionalism in women's football.

As part of the partnership, Janice Odonkor, the GFA Project Lead and Coordinator, will work closely with the project team from the France Embassy to organize separate meetings with the Technical Directorate and other key stakeholders. These meetings will cover critical areas such as women's football strategies, coach education, refereeing, and the national football philosophy, involving coaches of Ghana's national teams.

Looking ahead, Ghana has set its sights on making a strong representation in the women's football competition at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.