Ghana FA and PFAG meet to discuss development of football in the country

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) have come together to address various issues that affect the development of football in the country.

The meeting, which took place at the GFA Secretariat in Accra on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, discussed player welfare, standard player contracts, and the role of former players in the development of Ghana football.

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku urged the PFAG not to shy away from making recommendations and proposals on the current GFA Statutes that is being reviewed for possible amendments. He also stressed the importance of footballers in the football ecosystem, emphasizing that their relevance cannot be underestimated in any way.

"We have a lot to do as stakeholders to push this industry to greater heights," President Simeon-Okraku said. "I want us to look into the various issues that confront us and find solutions to the challenges of our beloved industry, including player welfare, standard contracts, the role of footballers in scouting, talent identification, coaching, support, funding, and other identified pathways."

‘’We need these kinds of meetings to look into the real issues and challenges that pose as a threat to us from player welfare, infrastructure, training and knowledge acquisition, exchange programs and capacity building’’ he added.

PFAG President Samuel Osei Kuffuor expressed his delight at the meeting, stating that it was important for both parties to come together to discuss the issues that affect football in Ghana.

Also in attendance were legends Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah, John Painstil, Derek Boateng, and Head of player relations of the PFAG - Yussif Alhassan Chibsah, who expressed their support for the meeting and the discussions that took place.

The meeting was attended by various members of the GFA, including Vice President Mark Addo and Executive Council Members Dr Tony Aubynn, Nana Sarfo Oduro, and Samuel Anim Addo, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association Alhaji Abu Hassan Rhyzzo, and Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum.

Board Members of the PFAG, Kwame Ayew, Augustine Arhinful, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, and Ibrahim Tanko were also present at the meeting.