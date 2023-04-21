Ghana FA announce start of 16-team Futsal Premier League

Futsal enthusiasts and sports fans in Ghana have reason to celebrate, as the highly anticipated 16-team Futsal Premier League is set to commence this weekend.

The league promises an intense season of thrilling competition and skilful gameplay, providing a platform for talented players to demonstrate their abilities and compete for top honours.

GFA spokesman Henry Asante Twum expressed his enthusiasm for the league, highlighting its significance in the rapidly expanding sport of futsal. "Now we will be playing a 16-club competition, starting from Accra. The first thing we decided to do is to make available free footballs to all the registered clubs," he said on Peace FM.

Twum went on to explain that the normal football used in regular play differs from the approved ball used for futsal, necessitating the provision of the right kind of balls to the participating clubs. "We have divided the 16 clubs into two zones, with eight clubs in each zone. Every weekend until the end of the futsal season, we have two centres," he added.

The league promises to showcase some of the most talented futsal players in the country, with teams from across the country competing for top honours. Fans can expect an exciting and action-packed season, with skilful displays of footwork and fast-paced gameplay.