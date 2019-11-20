Ghana FA announces 2019/20 season for major leagues to start on 21 December

The Ghana Football Association has announced the 2019/20 league season will start on 21 December 2019.

This comprises the top-flight, Ghana Premier League, Division One and Women’s Premier clubs. The season will end in July 2020 after 35 weeks.

A statement signed by the Ghana FA acting General Secretary Alex Asante: ''The Executive Council of Ghana Football Association has decided that the 2019/2020 league season will commence on Saturday, December 21, 2019.’’

Registration of players and officials started on 14 October 2019 and will end by 15 December 2019.

There will be a Ghana Football Ordinary Congress on 12 December, 2019.