Ghana FA announces date for Chris Hughton's unveiling as Black Stars coach 

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is set to be unveiled to the public on Monday March 20, 2023, the Ghana FA has announced.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United manager was appointed head coach of the Black Stars on February 12, 2023 with details of his contract yet to be disclosed.

The Ghana FA has now set the date to official confirm his appointment by announcing his contract in a ceremony to be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

A statement from the Ghana FA read,

"Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton will be unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, as part of the build-up to the match against Angola.

"The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hortspur manager will be presented to the media to share his vision, ideology, and expectations with the public in Kumasi.

"The first engagement between the coach and the media in Kumasi will be a platform for the Football Association to also make public the targets, terms of engagement, and other relevant information pertaining to the manager's work.

"The time and venue will be officially communicated in the coming days".

Chris Hughton has announced his first 25-man squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON doubleheader against Angola on March 23 & 27.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)