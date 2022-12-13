Ghana FA announces date for second transfer and registration window

The Ghana Football Association has announced the second registration window for the 2022/2023 season will open on Tuesday, 17 January 2023.

But the international and domestic Transfer Window will open from 00:01am on Sunday, 1 January 2023 and shut on Tuesday, 31 January 2023.

A club statement read: ''All clubs are to take note and transfer their players through the ITMS/DTMS before the transfer deadline on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and to register their players in the FIFA Connect when the registration window opens on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and closes at 23:59pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.''

The Ghana football calendar is set to end on 30 June 2023.