Ghana FA announces dates for 30th Ordinary Congress

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the dates for the 30th Ordinary Session of Congress.

In a meeting held on May 23, 2024, the Council set August 26 and 27, 2024, for this event, which will take place at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

This year's Congress marks a notable shift from tradition, extending over two days instead of the usual single-day format. The decision aims to enhance the experience for delegates, providing more time for both official business and fostering camaraderie among participants.

GFA President Kurt Okraku, along with Executive Council members, is planning a comprehensive program of activities designed to strengthen relationships among delegates. The extended schedule will also ensure that ample time is allocated for the essential business of Congress.

Hosting the Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence offers an additional benefit. Delegates, Executive Council members, and other key stakeholders will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the ongoing positive developments at the Centre, which is a focal point for Ghana's footballing future.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo informed the Executive Council that the Association's Audited Accounts are ready for presentation at the Congress.

Other relevant documents will also be prepared in time, ensuring a smooth and informative session.

The previous Ordinary Congress was held in Kumasi on July 10, 2023. The Executive Council is confident that this year's Congress will be an unforgettable experience for all delegates.

Preparations are already underway to meet the objectives set by the Council, promising a well-organized and impactful event.