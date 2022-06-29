Ghana FA announces new national team names

The Ghana Football Association has announced new names for some national teams

Among them is the CHAN (Local Black Stars) team, which is made up of players who played in the Ghana Premier League.

They will now be known as the Black Galaxies, as the Black Stars were created specifically for Ghana's senior national team.

Ghana's Beach Soccer National Team has also been dubbed the Black Sharks as they strive to build a competitive beach soccer team.

Two new teams have also been named.

The National U-15 boys' team is known as the Black Comets, while the National U-15 girls' team is known as the Black Damsels.

The four newly named teams are expected to compete for major honours in the future as the country seeks to dominate sporting activities on the African continent.