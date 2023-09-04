Ghana FA applauds success of ‘Catch Them Young’ refereeing policy

Alex Kotey, Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the young referees who are products of the "Catch Them Young" Refereeing Policy.

This initiative has played a significant role in nurturing and developing young talent in the field of refereeing within Ghana.

Kotey, who is a retired FIFA referee, emphasized that these young referees represent hope for the future of refereeing in the country.

The "Catch Them Young" referees recently had the opportunity to officiate matches during the Division One League Super Cup held at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

These young referees were selected from the ten football regions of Ghana and exhibited top-quality performance during the tournament.

They showcased exceptional work ethic, confidence, discipline, decision-making skills, and executed their duties efficiently and promptly.

The "Catch Them Young" referees have been actively officiating matches at the district and regional levels since the program's launch in 2020. This policy aims to identify and train young boys and girls aged between 12 and 17 who demonstrate a passion for refereeing.

To date, the GFA has successfully trained approximately 1,200 young referees across the country, and their progress is evident in their impressive performances at various levels of competition.

The development and recognition of these young referees are essential steps in ensuring the continued growth and excellence of refereeing in Ghana.