Ghana FA appoints Eugene Noble Noel as Chairman of Black Meteors Management Committee

The Management Committee for the Black Meteors, the Ghanaian national U-23 football team, has been established with Eugene Noble Noel as the chairman and Opoku Nti, a legendary Ghanaian footballer, as the vice chairman.

The committee consists of several other members with diverse football administration skills and experiences.

The Management Committee is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the team and ensuring that the objectives and vision of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are met.

Some of the specific duties and roles of the committee include setting the strategic plan and direction for the team, acting as a liaison between the technical team and the FA, ensuring adequate camping facilities and logistics, paying regular visits to the team, ensuring authentic travel documents, following up on fund releases, arranging for suitable transportation and accommodation, monitoring the team's activities, promoting and publicizing the team's image, supporting the marketing department, ensuring effective resource management, maintaining discipline and adherence to the code of conduct, preparing activity schedules, supporting communication efforts, liaising between the team and the GFA Executive Council, conducting research on match venues, ensuring the welfare and security of the team, reviewing team performance with the coach, and presenting periodic reports to the GFA Executive Council.

Additionally, the committee is tasked with finding sponsorships and partnerships for the team.

Overall, the Management Committee plays a crucial role in ensuring the success of the Black Meteors by providing guidance, support, and oversight to the team's operations. With strong and experienced leadership in place, the team is poised to excel in future competitions.