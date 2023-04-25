Ghana FA awaits less expensive version of VAR promised by FIFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is awaiting a less expensive version of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) promised by FIFA, according to the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo.

The current VAR technology approved by FIFA is too costly for the GFA, with the expenses of training people and referees and setting up the technology adding to the overall costs.

Addo mentioned that FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged to provide a less expensive version of VAR for countries like Ghana to be able to use the technology in competitions.

“We are on that project with FIFA, and they haven’t written to us that we should do live matches at all centres,” said Addo, as quoted by 3news.

The Referees Manager of the GFA, Alex Kotey, previously stated that the delay in implementing the VAR system was due to funding and FIFA introducing a different technology for African countries.

However, Kotey expressed hope that the VAR system would be introduced in Ghana football by the 2023/24 season.

“For me, I’m saying that, give and take, by 2023 we should see VAR in Ghana,” said Kotey in an interview with Joy Sports. Despite VAR being used for the first time in Ghana during the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff first-leg game against Nigeria in Kumasi, the Ghana Premier League and other competitions are yet to experience the technology.

The GFA is hopeful that FIFA will keep its promise and deliver a less expensive version of VAR to enable them to introduce the technology to domestic competitions.