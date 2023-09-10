Ghana FA Awards: Ampem Darkoaa Ladies star Mary 'Sugaar' Amponsah wins double double

Striker Mary Amponsah is the new queen of women’s football in Ghana after collected four awards at the maiden edition of the Ghana FA Awards.

The Ampem Darkoaa goal poacher won Player of the Season in Women’s Premier League and FA Cup category.

She banged in 16 goals to emerge Golden Boot winner of the league and was also top scorer for the Cup competition.

This is the first time a player has dominated all competitions organized by the Ghana FA.

Amponsah emerged top scorer at the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League tournament where her goals helped Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win the competition.

That feat has earned the Ghanaian champions a ticket to play in the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.