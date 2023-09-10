Ghana FA Awards: Medeama dominate Premier League category with FOUR gongs

Champions Medeama scooped four awards at the maiden Ghana FA Awards [Premier League category], announced on Saturday, 09 September 2023.

The Tarkwa-based side were named Club of the Season for their historic feat of winning the Ghana top-flight for the first time.

Skipper Vincent Atingah received the guerdon as Most Valuable Player for the 2022/23 season after producing some assertive and firm performances.

He came tops against teammate Jonathan Sowah, Hafiz Konkoni, Abednego Tetteh and Sampson Eduku.

First choice gloves man Felix Kyei was adjudged Goalkeeper of the Year. He beat competition from Joseph Addo [Aduana Stars], Lawrence Ansah [Samartex] and Frederick Asare [Asante Kotoko].

Head Coach Augustine Adotey picked up the Coach of Year gong.