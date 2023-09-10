Ghana FA Awards: Premier League Best Referee Julian Nunoo rewarded with a car

Julian Nunoo received a car as prize for being named Best Referee for 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The FIFA-badge holder, who is a son of retired referee Thomas Nunoo, drove home a Hyundai Elantra.

Nunoo, 32, officiated in 14 matches-tied with three others. He showed 54 yellow cards, three double yellow cards and awarded two penalties (Karela vs Kotoku Royals; Great Olympics vs Hearts of Oak).

Under the season in review, he officiated one international match and that was the CAF Champions League first qualifying round tie between ASN Nigelec and SOAR Academie.

He recently handled the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup prelimanry round first leg tie between ASC Kara of Togo and Ivorian outfit Académie Football Amadou Diallo.