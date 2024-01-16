Ghana FA backs under-fire coach Chris Hughton after fan confrontation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has thrown its weight behind under-fire coach Chris Hughton following the Black Stars' 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Despite the setback, the GFA remains confident in Hughton's abilities to turn things around for the team. In a statement issued by the association's spokesperson, Henry Asante-Twum, the GFA emphasised that the incident involving Hughton and a fan was not as severe as initially reported by some Ghanaian journalists covering the tournament.

Asante-Twum revealed that the GFA had a meeting with Hughton and assured him of their full support. "We have had a meeting with the coach and gave him 100% assurance that we are solidly behind him," Asante-Twum told BBC Sport. "We think it is possible for the team to win the two remaining matches to make it to the next round."

The Black Stars face Egypt in their next match, which is a must-win encounter for the team. Two consecutive losses could spell the end of Ghana's hopes in the tournament. However, the GFA remains optimistic that Hughton can guide the team to victory.

Under Hughton's leadership, Ghana have had mixed results, with the team losing four of their past six games. However, the GFA believes that the coach has what it takes to turn the team's fortunes around. The match against Egypt will take place at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny, with kickoff scheduled for 8 pm Ghana time.