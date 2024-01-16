Ghana FA beefs up security at Black Stars hotel after ‘verbal confrontation’

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has increased security measures for the Black Stars following a confrontation between coach Chris Hughton and a fan after the team's opening defeat to Cape Verde at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

According to reports, Hughton was allegedly assaulted by a fan when the team returned to their hotel, but the GFA has clarified that it was only a verbal altercation. The association has assured Hughton of their full support and has promised to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"We've dealt with the issue internally," a GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum said to BBC Sport."We have had a meeting with the coach and gave him 100% assurance that we are solidly behind him."

Asante Twum said security at the team's hotel has been beefed up following the incident. He explained that a single supporter had confronted Hughton about the team's under-performance, but there was no physical altercation.

"There was only a verbal confrontation," Asante-Twum said. "He was actually trying to get closer to the coach and then the security on duty intervened - there was no arrest but security took him away from the scene."

Asante-Twum acknowledged that emotions run high after games, especially when teams do not perform well, and assured that the GFA will do everything possible to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The Black Stars face Egypt in their next match, which is a must-win encounter for the team. The GFA is confident that Hughton can turn things around and lead the team to victory.