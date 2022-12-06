Ghana FA, Black Stars players apologize to Ghanaians after World Cup exit

Some Black Stars players have taken to their social media handles to apologize to Ghanaians and football-loving fans following the team’s exit from the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana lost 2-0 in its final group game against Uruguay last Friday to exit the tournament.

It was the second consecutive time the Black Stars exited the World Cup on the group stage.

Most Ghanaian fans were left disappointed after an impressive performance against South Korea in the second group match which the team won 3-2.

The game against Uruguay was declared a revenge match after the first meeting between the two sides 12 years ago.

The South American side denied Ghana a semi-final berth in that competition following a Luis Suarez handball and a resultant penalty kick missed by Asamoah Gyan.

Despite the promises to beat Uruguay in the final group game the Black Stars succumb to another defeat.

After the game, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and some players have apologized and also thanked the fans for the support during the tournament.

The Ghana Football Association were the first to issue the apology after the team’s exit from the competition.

“We regret our inability to progress to the knockout phase of the competition and offer our profound apologies to the government, the people of Ghana and all stakeholders across the globe.

“We believe that valuable lessons have been learnt from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future”.

Dede Ayew

Our final group match result was not what we were looking forward to in the tournament,but unfortunately, it ended up this way.

I am very, very proud of all teammates for putting up a wonderful team spirit on and off the pitch, off the pitch, for our country Ghana.

Personally, it’s has been difficult moments for me in the past few days. I lost my godson the morning before the Portugal game and my daughter was also rushed to the hospital after the Uruguay game. Thanks to the Almighty Allah she is getting better. These difficult moments will inspire me come back stronger and better in the future, and so I believe with the Black Stars

Thomas Partey

It was our biggest wish to give Ghanaians something to cheer about but unfortunately it didn’t go as we wanted.

I want to say a huge thank you for the unconditional support from home and across the world.

With the support of God we will come back stronger.🙏

Osman Bukari

I am so grateful for the opportunity given to me to serve my country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hard to accept we couldn’t go far. Lessons have been learnt. Thank you Ghana for your immense support and love. I fervently believe we’ll come back stronger!

Tariq Lamptey

I thank God for this moment and the opportunity we have been given, we would have liked things to have turned out differently but Godstiming is best. We’ll use this as more motivation and work even harder.

A big thank you to everyone for all the support, really appreciate it.

Alidu Seidu

I want to give glory to Allah for allowing me to represent the colors of 🇬🇭 one of the greatest Gift football has given me.Sad the goal was not achieved but alhamdulillah. Thanks to everyone who supported me and the team 🇬🇭

Abdul Samed Salis

Very sad not to go further.

But we will learn from this