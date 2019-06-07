Ghana FA 'blesses' Asante Kotoko's decision to pull out of Special Competition; not ready for talks

The Ghana Football Association has called Asante Kotoko's bluff to withdraw from the Tier One Special Competition.

The Normalisation Committee-organizers of the competition- is not really to sit down and negotiate with Kotoko about the concerns over the format gate proceeds.

Asante Kotoko want to have their semi-final match against rivals Hearts of Oak played over two legs but the NC is adamant is should be one-off match.

A statement signed by Isamila Amin Gado read: ''The Ghana Football Association NC Special Committee has taken note of your withdrawal and the concerns raised in your dated 3rd June, 2019 on the above subject but wish you could rescind your withdrawal and participate in the NC Tier One Special Competition.

''The GFA would wish to have the two glamorous clubs play in the semi-finals. However, we wish you well if you stand by your earlier decision.''