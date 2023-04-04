Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku attends memorial service for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's late father

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, attended the memorial service of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's late father held at the Trinity Cathedral in James Town, Accra, over the weekend.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager lost his father, Willie Hughton, earlier this year in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, March 15th, the 63-year-old buried his father, with friends, family, and members of Ghana's high commission in the UK present at the ceremony.

During the memorial service in Ghana, Kurt Okraku led a delegation from the Ghana FA to support the new Black Stars coach. Also present were the technical staff of the Black Stars.

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku, Black Stars technical staff and other GFA officials were at the Memorial service of the late Willie Hughton, father of Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton. 📍 Trinity Cathedral, James Town - Accra pic.twitter.com/3BBjsVVoOG — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) April 1, 2023

Hughton has made a flying start as head coach of the Black Stars, winning one and drawing one during the AFCON qualifiers against Angola last month.

The Ghanaian football fraternity has rallied around the experienced coach, with Okraku's presence at the memorial service highlighting the support and respect he commands within the community.

The Ghana Football Association has expressed its condolences to the Hughton family and continues to offer support to the Black Stars coach during this difficult time.

Hughton's focus will now be on preparing his team for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers in June, with the Black Stars looking to qualify for the tournament for the 10th consecutive time.