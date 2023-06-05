Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku commends Black Princesses on WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup victory

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, visited the Black Princesses to personally congratulate them on their remarkable triumph in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

He expressed his admiration for the team's unity and teamwork, stating, "Football is all about teamwork and your head coach and his assistants showcased that throughout the tournament. They have worked with unity and we are grateful and thankful to them."

Okraku praised the players for their exceptional performance and the happiness they brought to Ghanaians. He acknowledged their resilience and determination, remarking, "The journey wasn't easy but with your hard work, dedication, and determination, you didn't give up and fought for the ultimate." He further added, "You played against a strong Nigerian side but didn't give up and showcased good football to Ghanaians and fought till the last whistle."

Highlighting the importance of unity, President Okraku encouraged the team to continue their success and qualify for the World Cup, saying, "If we stay with this sense of unity and as a family and listen to our coaches, we will go beyond the group stage this time."

He assured the players of the Ghana Football Association's ongoing support, stating, "The Football Association will continue to support women's football and make the right investments as we always have to reach the top."

Okraku also acknowledged the growth and potential of women's football in Ghana, stating, "Women's football is getting the right attention and support. With the opportunities that have come your way during this tournament, make the best out of it."

He expressed optimism for the future of the Women's Premier League, stating, "I know most of you play in the WPL and the league is getting good support and sponsorship, but next year will be greater and better."

The Black Princesses, inspired by Okraku's visit and words of encouragement, are determined to build on their success and continue making strides in women's football. With the unwavering support of the Ghana Football Association, they are poised to achieve even greater success in the upcoming competitions.