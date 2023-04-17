Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku commissions borehole projects in Kumasi

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has commissioned three new borehole projects in the Kumasi Metropolitan area in the Ashanti Region.

The initiative is part of a project aimed at providing boreholes to improve the quality of pitches across the country and ultimately improve competitions.

The project sites include Ejisu Okese Park, Kumasi Anglican Senior High School Park (KASS), and Wesley College School Park.

These venues are used by the Regional Football Association as game centres for Third Division, Second Division, and Women’s Division One clubs.

According to the GFA, a number of boreholes have been allocated to each of the 10 football regions across the country. Some of the notable beneficiaries include Division One League venues, some Premier League venues, and the GFA Technical Centre at Prampram.

The borehole project is being funded via the FIFA Forward 1.0 programme. The GFA President, Kurt Okraku, believes that the initiative will have a significant impact on football development in Ghana.