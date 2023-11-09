Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku criticises media reports on coach Chris Hughton sacking plans

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, has taken to social media to express his discontent with the media's reporting on the local football governing body's alleged plans to sack Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton.

In a Facebook post, Okraku stated, "Lies are becoming the order of the day in our media space." He did not specifically mention any media outlet or report, but his comments are believed to be a response to the widespread coverage of the supposed plan to sack Hughton.

Several media outlets reported on Thursday, November 9, that the GFA would be holding an Executive Council meeting on Friday, November 10, where they planned to dismiss Hughton and appoint assistant coach George Boateng as interim manager. However, these reports were quickly refuted by the GFA, who denied any such plans.

Despite the controversy, coach Chris Hughton has announced his 25-man squad for the first round of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, signalling that he remains in charge of the team.