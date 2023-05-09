Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku engages Municipal Chief Executive on football development in Volta Region

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has held discussions with the Municipal Chief Executive of Ho, Richard Divine Bosson, concerning the progress of football in the region.

The meeting took place on Monday at the MCE's office in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region.

During the extensive discussions, the two leaders addressed various issues regarding the development of football in the area. Of particular concern were matters related to officiating, talent identification, and the continuous advancement of football in the region.

Several notable individuals attended the meeting, including the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Football Association, Michael Osekere, the President of Dreams FC, Jiji Mohammed, the Vice Chairman of GHALCA, John Ansah, the Chairman of Greater Accra RFA, Samuel Oboabiri, and members of the Division One League Board, Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu and Eugene Noel Nobel, who represented the GFA President.

The Volta Regional FA Chairman, Daniel Agbogah, and his Executive Committee members, along with the Presiding Member of the Ho Municipality, Mawunyo Agbe, were also present.

The meeting provided a platform for the leaders to share their views and concerns and to discuss strategies for enhancing the development of football in the region. It is hoped that the outcomes of this dialogue will lead to significant improvements in the quality and growth of football in the area.