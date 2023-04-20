Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku expresses happiness over Sellas Tetteh’s improved health

Former Ghana U-20 coach Sellas Tetteh has received a GHS50,000 cash donation from the newly launched Ghana Football Association (GFA) Foundation.

The visit to the coach, who has not been well for a while, was led by GFA President Kurt Okraku.

Speaking during the donation, Okraku expressed his happiness to see Tetteh in good health, saying "I am happy to see you in good health."

He also clarified recent media reports regarding unpaid bonuses and salaries, assuring Tetteh that all entitlements, including vehicles promised to the team after the FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph, had been fulfilled.

The Director of the GFA Foundation, Malcolm Frazier Appeadu, explained that the donation was part of the Foundation's objective to improve the lives and livelihoods of football people and communities. He promised the coach that the Foundation would regularly check up on him as part of its support for the welfare of ex-national players and football officials.

Sellas Tetteh, who led Ghana to victory in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, expressed his gratitude to the GFA and its Foundation for the visit and donation. He thanked God for the immense benevolence Ghanaians had shown him since he retired from active coaching.

The visit to the ex-Black Stars coach is the first activity by the GFA Foundation, which was outdoored earlier this week by the GFA as its social intervention arm.