Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku extends congratulations to nominees for 2023 CAF Awards

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all nine of the country’s nominees for the 2023 CAF Awards Gala.

Among the nominees are Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey, midfielder Mohammed Kudus, and Black Queens' Evelyn Badu.

Expressing his pride, President Okraku stated, "I am truly proud of them and want to send them a big, big congratulations on their nominations." He emphasized that all the nominees are winners and encouraged them to keep their heads up for a bigger and brighter future.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League Champions, earned five nominations. Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa is nominated in the Coach of the Year category, while Comfort Yeboah, who scored a brace in the Women’s Champions League, is nominated for Young Player and CAF Interclub Player of the Year. Tracy Twum and Mary Amponsah are competing in the InterClub Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year categories.

Former Hasaacas Ladies and Black Queens midfielder Evelyn Badu, a previous winner, has been nominated for the Women Player of the Year award. In the male category, midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus are nominated for the Player of the Year award, while winger Ernest Nuamah is gunning for the Young Player of the Year award.

Ghana’s senior Women’s national team, the Black Queens, has also been nominated for the National Team of the Year following their outstanding performances in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The 2023 CAF Awards Gala, set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday, December 11, 2023, will bring together the crème de la crème of African football to celebrate the achievements of the continent's football stars.