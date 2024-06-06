Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku hails Chief of Army Staff, Generals for contribution to Ghana football

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has applauded the Ghana Army for its contribution to the development of football in the country.

The President remarked on a heartwarming courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, and his team of Generals at the Army Headquarters in Accra, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

In the company of some senior figures from the Ghana Football Association, President Simeon-Okraku expressed immense gratitude to Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona and his top officials for their sustained support and commitment to football, particularly, Women's football, in Ghana.

The visit by the President of the GFA and his entourage forms part of the final leg of the Women's FA Cup trophy tour, which has seen similar visits to the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service last week.

"I am extremely excited to be here today. Excited to be amongst this special group of people I love to be involved with, especially for the high level of discipline enshrined in your culture," President Simeon-Okraku said

"If you want to win laurels, you need to be very disciplined and that can be found in this home. I want to thank your good self (Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona), for the support and investment in sports in general, but football, in particular.

"We know you do not invest only in men's football but we're here today because of women. You believe in offering equal opportunities to women and therefore, decided not to invest in only the male sport but also Women’s Football and on the back of your investment, this team (Army Ladies) have been on the rise.

President Simeon-Okraku said the Ghana Army has benefited from a capacity-building workshop organised by the Football Association and indicated the desire to offer more opportunities in training coaches, administrators and referees amongst others in the not-too-distant future.

"Two years ago, I was part of a session that trained some members of your staff as Coaches and that was a sign of a strong cooperation between the FA and the Army. The Football Association will continue to offer opportunities for Referees, Administrators and Coaches as we journey along in our determination to bring Ghana football to the level that it deserves," he concluded.

On his part, an enthusiastic Chief of Army Staff, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, thanked the GFA President for the honour done his outfit. He disclosed that the visit by the GFA delegation marks the first time such an event has taken place at the Army Headquarters.

"This occasion is historic in the life of the Ghana Army because it is the first time an event of this nature is being held at the Army Headquarters. I must admit that we are all delighted and grateful to the President of the Association and his members for this gesture," Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona said in his opening remarks.

"Sports, we say, is a microcosm of society. It epitomizes the values of the given society. To us in the military, it is a rallying point where esprit de corps is established and strengthened, aside from the health benefits it brings to participants.

"The Ghana Army recognizes all these important values of sports and the positive impact it has on our efficiency at work as we carry out our responsibilities to our dear nation. It is in the light of these and many others that the Ghana Army has invested massively into maintaining the 20 Army Sports Teams of which the Army Ladies Football Club is one."

He assured the GFA that the Ghana Army will continue to collaborate positively with the GFA to make Women’s Football a great success in the country.

"Let me assure the Football Association President and his team that the Ghana Army will continue to collaborate positively with the Ghana Football Association to make Women’s Football a great success in Ghana," he concluded.

Army Ladies, who will be playing in their third Women's FA Cup final, will be aiming to win it for the first time against Police Ladies.

President Simeon-Okraku was accompanied by Executive Council member Dr. Mrs. Gifty Oware Mensah, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Administration, Ama Brobey-Williams, Head of Public Relations and Strategy, Neil Armstrong -Mortagbe, Head of Competitions, Julius Emunah, Chairperson of the Women's FA Cup Committee, Rosalind Koramah Amoh and her vice Banker Florence Bameh, as well as some senior figures of the GFA.