Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has overachieved - Patrick Akoto

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has been praised for his remarkable performance in office by Patrick Akoto, the Communications Director of Medeama Sporting Club.

Despite encountering various challenges during his tenure, Okraku has overseen an impressive turnaround in Ghanaian football, which was left in a state of disarray following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' video expose.

Akoto's comments came during an interview with sportscaster Stephen Kwame Yeboah on Connect FM.

"With the greatest of humility and respect, I think Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku has overachieved as GFA President," Akoto said.

"Just like any other organizations, there are challenges, and I don’t think the association has had it smoothly since assuming office."

He continued, "Before Kurt Okraku and his administration took over the mantle, Ghana football was obliterated. It was dead, looking at what happened with the Anas video and everything. The soul, fibre of our football was completely put in a state of coma. The image, integrity, credibility and brand of our football was completely deteriorated."

Okraku, who studied at the University of Liverpool, has been in his role since October 2019 and has six months left to end his first term.

He will be seeking re-election when his term expires. Despite the challenges he has faced, his efforts to restore the integrity of Ghanaian football have been widely recognized, and he remains a highly respected figure within the sport.