Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku meets FIFA Football for Schools director Fatimatu Sow Sidibe

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku engaged in a productive meeting with Fatimatu Sow Sidibe, the Director of the FIFA Football for Schools programme, at the GFA headquarters in Accra.

The purpose of the meeting was to delve deep into the middle-to-long-term implications of the initiative on grassroots football and talent development. President Simeon-Okraku was accompanied by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) during the meeting.

The Football for Schools programme has a twofold objective: to enhance the capabilities of fifty Basic School Physical Education trainers and to distribute 3,000 footballs to children aged between 4 and 14. Currently, these fifty Physical Education tutors are undergoing training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Prior to this, Madam Fatimatu Sow Sidibe held discussions with Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), Director General of the Ghana Education Service Dr. Eric Nkansah, and Director General of the Ministry of Education Maamle Andrews.

A summary of the key highlights of the event includes:

Distribution of 3,000 footballs for Basic Schools

Ghana amongst 79 countries in the World and 30 in Africa to sign up for the programme

Training of Physical Education Tutors at Prampram

Physical Education Tutors to train colleagues at the Circuit, District and Regional level across the country.

Ghana Project Launch at Tema New Town Saturday, August 12, 2023

This dynamic collaboration underscores the commitment of both FIFA and the Ghana Football Association to nurturing the growth of football from the grassroots level upwards.