Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku proud of accomplishments as he seeks re-election

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku expressed his satisfaction and gratitude for the opportunity to serve Ghana and Ghanaian football at the highest level of governance.

After being elected three and half years ago in a fiercely contested poll, Okraku considers it a dream come true to lead the football association.

“I’m happy It’s been a dream come true to serve Ghana and Ghanaian football at the highest level of governance. The opportunity to serve the Ghanaian game has taken me further up the governance structure on the African continent so I don’t take this for granted. I think that the over three and half years that we have been in office we have served Ghana football well,” he said in an interview with Super Sport.

During his tenure, Okraku believes that he and the Executive Council have made significant strides in serving Ghanaian football.

"Myself and the Executive Council have ensured that we have ticked a lot of right boxes. Bringing back all competitions after the game had been stopped because of the Anas expose. Bringing back all competitions after a torrid time due to Covid, over a year plus. Reviving all domestic competitions, reviving juvenile football in all districts of the country, reviving and ensuring that women’s football gets the needed attention following a clarion call by FIFA president Gianni Infantino."

Overall, Okraku looks back on his three and a half years in office with pride, believing that they have served Ghanaian football well by addressing key issues and ensuring the progress and development of the sport in the country.

He will be seeking re-election later this year.