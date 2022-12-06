Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku reveals roadmap to announce new Black Stars coach

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku says the process to appoint a new coach for the Black Stars following Otto Addo's exit will begin soon.

The Dortmund trainer ended his stint with the Black Stars after being in charge for six months.

Addo who qualified Ghana to the tournament after beating Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs announced he would not be extending his contract after the World Cup.

He announced his resignation following Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday at the post match conference.

Speaking to Graphic Sports Kurt Okraku hinted that the country's football governing body would take its time to consider the options available to engage the key stakeholders, including the government, before arriving at the best candidate for the job.

He also hinted that such an important announcement would not be made before the end of the year, especially as the senior national team would not have any immediate engagement before their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola next March in Luanda.

Earlier, the FA Vice-President, Mark Addo, told the media that the FA would first wait for the technical report from Otto Addo to be laid before the FA’s decision-making Executive Council for deliberation before initiating the process of appointing the next national team coach.

“We knew that Coach (Otto Addo) will be leaving in six months, so we do have a succession plan,” Mr Addo told a media briefing in Doha last Saturday.

“We’re just going through the process, it’s a process and you know the GFA works with different stakeholders in this decision-making process.

"Like I said, the first thing is to. get our report in quickly, have a meeting with our stakeholders, including the President, the Executive Council and Government and once that is done, we will make a decision on his successor. So yes, we have a plan,” the FA vice-president stated.

Ghana exited the tournament with three points after recording two defeats and one win.