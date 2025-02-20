Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku rubbishes claims of campaigning for CAF slot amid Nsoatre chaos

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has broken his silence following the tragic passing of a staunch Kotoko fan (Nana Pooley).

The devoted fan succumbed to death after being stabbed multiple times in violent altercation at the Nana Koramansah Park. The match, held at the Nana Koramansah Park ended 1-0 in favour of the Amanaso-based.

Okraku was heavily criticized for his absence following the unfortunate incident in Nsoatre in matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League on February 2, 2025.

Earlier, GFA Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro revealed Okraku had been out of the country for medical reason.

After visiting Kotoko in Kumasi on Thursday, Okraku dismissed claims that he was campaigning for a CAF position, stating that his trip was for official GFA duties and personal medical needs.

“When the Nsoatre incident happened, I was out of the country, not for a CAF slot campaign but to work for the FA and seek medical attention. However, every action taken by the FA was under my directive, and we responded swiftly to the situation,” he explained.

“All of us have a role to play. It’s unacceptable for a single life to be lost. Someone witnessed what happened in Nsoatre, and that person must be honest enough to reveal the truth. It’s a painful moment, but also an opportunity to make a positive impact on Ghana football. The journey to reform our game is tough, but we will get there,” Okraku said.

The domestic football governing body (GFA) announced the suspension of the Ghana Premier League until further notice due to the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko has resumed training as preparations for the Ghana Premier League’s return gather momentum.