Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku says huge statement made after Medeama League triumph

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has been blow away by the competitiveness of the just ended 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The Ghanaian FA leader was left impressed by the passion and huge turnout as Medeama clinched the Premier League title for the first time in its history.

The Mauve and Yellow distinguished themselves with aplomb as they demolished now relegated Tamale City 3-0 at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku was present to hand the trophy and medals to the deserving champions.

He was overly impressed, insisting a huge statement has been made by the sheer numbers and passion of football fans in the mining town.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable, beyond my expectations. Today, we have made a strong statement that we possess an unwavering passion for our sports. We love our GPL (Ghana Premier League), and our GPL is alive,” Okraku said

“What we have witnessed this season has been an incredible journey. It has been a season that allowed all of us to indulge in football at the highest level of quality.

Until the very last minutes of our game on the final day, everyone was on the edge of their seats. Ghana football is undeniably alive.”

Medeama SC will represent the country in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.