Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku says Uber partnership will offer convenience to fans

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku stated that the partnership with Uber is intended to alleviate some of the hardships associated with transportation fares and to provide convenience to football fans on matchdays.

The GFA signed a three-year deal with Uber last Friday in Accra.

‘’It is important for us to note that the Football Association is not only thinking about building the national teams, it’s not only thinking about building our individual Leagues but we are also thinking about the people who are the direct consumers of the products, the fans or supporters’’.

‘’Few years ago, we were here to launch a product that will put money in the pockets of our supports, if you remember we were here to launch FootyCash and I advised every consumer of football to have a go at FootyCasah – trying to put money in our pockets so you can go to the various stadia to watch football, because without money you can’t pay and have access to domestic football and international football’’.

‘’Today we are here announcing a new partnership with Uber, which is a transport company that offers convenient transport services to people in this country’’.

‘’Today Uber being a partner of the FA and Uber will be offering amazing transport experience for all our fans across the country who consume our domestic Leagues (Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League) and all our national team matches at very affordable discounted rates’’.

‘’What that means is that you can now make money via FootyCash and that money will allow you to pay for your transport which is discounted, safe, available and assured during all matchdays, domestic and International’’.

‘’These services will be available in all the Regions that the Uber service is available i.e., Greater Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Sunyani and Takoradi’’.

‘’It is a happy day because one penny saved is one penny richer by the day. We care about you; we care about who you are and we care about your well-being’’.

‘’We introduced a product to bring money into your pocket and today we are introducing Uber services that would take you to football games, in a safe situation, cheaper and more reliable’’.

‘’So, we have been speaking about Bringbackthelove and this is the love’’ he added.