Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku under-pressure to get government-backed Mark Addo elected as vice-president

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku is under mounting pressure to lobby for the election of Mark Addo as his vice else risk being "blackmailed" by government, GHANAsoccernet.com headquarters has been told.

The ruling New Patriotic Party has been lobbying the newly-elected FA capo to get one of their men elected as the second most powerful person in Ghanaian football.

Addo, who is the president of Ghanaian second-tier side Nzema Kotoko, is being backed by government for the top role.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands president Okraku has been told to ensure the business tycoon gets the required votes after backing down on support for Kotoko chief George Amoako and Ashantigold CEO Frederick Acheampong.

The government has been scheming to get Mr Addo elected amid claims two of the leading contenders Toni Aubynn and Randy Abbey are anti-NPP.

The government has made lofty promises to the Ghana FA boss if the former Newmont top official gets the nod including funding the domestic league in his first year amongst others.

The situation has put the GFA boss in a tight corner as he may be forced to lobby to get the government-backed candidate elected.

With Okraku clinching victory without government support, he is now under siege to appease the ruling party and in turn gets full backing from the corridors of power.

It's been hugely speculated that Dr Toni Aubynn and Randy Abbey are hot favourites for the role, but that may diminish with the glaring show of governmental influence.

After government failed to get their candidate Nana Yaw Amponsah elected as president, the ruling party is bent on getting a compromised party man gets the nod as second-in-command.

An 11-member Executive Council will meet on Tuesday to vote and elect a vice-president for the association for the next four-years.