Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku urges witnesses to come forward and reveal Nana Pooley's killer

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has called on witnesses to come forward with information about the killing of Francis Frimpong, a Asante Kotoko fan also known as Nana Pooley.

Pooley was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League game. A One Week Funeral Observation was recently held in his honor.

Okraku emphasized the need for honesty and accountability, saying, "Whoever was with the killer when Nana Pooley was stabbed must be honest and come forward. If that person values life and football, they must speak out and reveal the killer's whereabouts. We are ready to chase the killer."

The GFA President also briefed the Asante Kotoko management on measures to enhance security at match venues. He reaffirmed the GFA's commitment to justice for Pooley, his family, and the football community.

The GFA is working to ensure that those responsible for Pooley's death are brought to justice.