Ghana FA boss Okraku charges Match Commissioners to step up on matchdays

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has urged Premier League Match Commissioners to take charge and ensure the effective implementation of the newly enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

Speaking at a training workshop for Match Commissioners, Okraku emphasized the crucial role they play in shaping the future of the game, particularly in the wake of recent violent incidents.

Okraku expressed his trust and confidence in the Match Commissioners, assuring them that the FA is fully behind them as they enforce the new security guidelines.

He also stressed the importance of proactive leadership in resolving challenges within the sport.

The workshop, attended by key football officials, aimed to improve matchday security and ensure the protection of match officials.