Ghana FA builds top of the range natural pitches at Prampram

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled an ambitious plan to construct top-of-the-range natural pitches at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

This project is part of the GFA's broader commitment to upgrading football infrastructure in Ghana and providing world-class facilities for players at all levels.

Led by President Kurt Okraku, the GFA aims to transform Prampram into a premier training and playing destination for football enthusiasts across the country.

"We are constructing flood lights on the AstroTurf in Prampram. Building a 40-bed accommodation facility, Top of the range natural grass pitches and procurements of vehicles for regional blocs," Okraku said.

The construction of top-quality natural pitches aligns with the GFA's vision to foster the development of football talent and promote the sport's growth in Ghana.

These state-of-the-art pitches will not only enhance the training environment for local clubs and national teams but also attract regional and international attention, potentially positioning Prampram as a hub for football excellence in West Africa.