Ghana FA calls for more ideas to tackle penalty woes

The Ghana Football Association is seeking for ideas from the public and other stakeholders to solve the penalty menace confronting the country at the moment.

The various national teams and clubs participating in Africa have suffered eliminations either through Cup finals or qualifications in recent tournaments with the latest happening at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations involving the Black Meteors.

Ghana has lost four major tournaments through penalty shoot-outs in 2019.

The Black Stars exited the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after losing to Tunisia on penalties. The Black Stars B also failed to retain their WAFU title as they lost to Senegal in the final via penalties.

This growing concern has led to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association proposing penalties after every drawn game in the Ghana Premier League as part of efforts to solve the problem.

According to the acting Communication Director for the Football Association, Tamimu Issah the proposal has not yet been adopted and there are still more deliberations to be made.

He also indicated that the Football Association has opened its doors to all and sundry to bring ideas to help solve the penalty woes affecting the country in recent times.

“If anyone has any counter proposal to help solve the penalty woes then the person can bring it because we all know that we face challenges when it comes to penalty kicks”, he told Happy FM.

The last time Ghana won on penalties at a major tournament was at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt where the Black Satellites defeated Brazil on penalties to win the title