Ghana FA cautions clubs/officials and media on bribery allegations

The Ghana Football Association has warned clubs over recent allegations of bribery in the media saying it will take action protect the sanctity of the sport.

A statement on the FA's website read: The attention of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) has been drawn to media reports about disturbing allegations of bribery in the ongoing NC Special Competition.

''The said bribery incident was alleged to have taken place during a match day 11 fixture between Ashbold and Kumasi Asante Kokoko in Obuasi.

''The NC would like to assure all football stakeholders and the general public that it does not treat such allegations lightly especially in the light of ongoing efforts to raise the image of Ghana football at all levels.

''Such allegations denigrates the hardwork and tactical prowess of teams, coaches and players who always compete to win their matches through fair means.

''We welcome the input of the media as our partner in this regard whilst at the same time, urging them to be accurate and responsible in their reportage.

''Indeed, the statutes and regulations of FIFA, CAF or the GFA cannot stand alone to bring improvement to the nations' football enterprise.

''The NC totally rejects and abhors bribery in any form and shape and will not countenance such retrogressive behaviour.

''The bribery mentality and ‘win a match by any means necessary’, especially through bribery, intimidation and other violent acts cannot help bring improvement to the game.

''The NC assures the general public that in accordance with the regulations for the special competition, the issue would be referred to the Disciplinary Committee to investigate and punish the culprits IF these allegations are found to be true.

''The NC continues to collaborate with the police to fish out perpetrators of violence and hooliganism at the various league centres as part of ongoing efforts to stabilize, sanitize and improve Ghana football at all levels.''