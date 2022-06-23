Ghana FA Champion of Champions scheduled for September 4

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has scheduled the Champion of Champions match for September 4, 2022, ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

According to Article 9 of the Premier League Regulations, this one-off game will be played between the League Champions and the FA Cup winners.

The League champions, Kotoko, will thus face the winner of the upcoming MTN FA Cup final between Bechem United and Hearts of Oak.

Last season, Per Article 9(3) of the Premier League Regulation, Hearts of Oak were automatic treble winners after annexing the Premier League and the FA Cup titles.

The GFA aims at releasing dates for next season early to aid members to plan effectively for the 2022/23 football season.

By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders to take note of the date and act accordingly.