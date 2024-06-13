Ghana FA charges Real Tamale United for player Impersonation

The Ghana FA (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has officially charged Real Tamale United (RTU) with misconduct following allegations of player impersonation in their Ghana Premier League match against Dreams FC.

The charges stem from RTU's 8-1 defeat in the rescheduled week 28 fixture, where they are accused of fielding unqualified players.

Due to six months of unpaid salaries, RTU's regular players boycotted the match. In a desperate attempt to avoid forfeiture, RTU's Chief Executive Zakaria Safianu reportedly brought in players from Division Two sides, Galaxy FC and another unidentified team.

In a statement, the GFA Disciplinary Committee noted, “Real Tamale United have been charged with a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following their Ghana Premier League game against Dreams FC.

It is alleged that the Club intentionally deceived the match officials during the said game by using unregistered players to impersonate officially registered players of their club, which constitutes misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute.”

The makeshift squad's inexperience was evident, leading to the heavy loss. Despite taking an early lead in the fourth minute, RTU was quickly overwhelmed.

Dreams FC's Agyenim Boateng Mensah equalized and went on to score five goals. Benjamin Bature added two more goals, and Dede Ishmael completed the scoring spree.

Adding to the controversy, the player credited with RTU’s only goal, Lord Adabo, did not even travel to Dawu.

RTU has until Friday, June 14, 2024, to respond to the charges.

The Ghana FA emphasized its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the game, stating, "The GFA is committed to upholding the integrity of the game and ensuring that all participants adhere to the established rules and regulations."