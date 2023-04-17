Ghana FA concerned about the infrastructure deficit in league

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum says they are aware of the challenges related to playing on poor pitches but are unable to solve the issue instantly.

Asante Twum was highlighting some of the issues the association have faced in the Ghana Premier League in an interview with TV3.

Having argued that this season's challenge has been a competitive one, he admitted that one major issue his outfit are concerned with has to do with the quality of pitches.

According to him, the inadequate standard pitches in the nation have compelled the GFA to consider subpar facilities for domestic competition.

"There have been a few issues regarding officiating and venues and [Berekum Chelsea vs Kotoko on Friday] was an example. As a football association, we are concerned about the infrastructure deficit.

"We've always tried as much as possible to make it better through the club licensing board but the challenges are there.

"The challenges are enormous. It is something you cannot run away from. You know most of these clubs do not own their facility.

"Again, the FA is handicapped when it comes to cracking the whip. Especially when it comes to the implementation of the club licensing regime or regulation so sometimes you are compelled to relax things just to allow the clubs to have a field day in certain areas of the implementation," he told TV3 on WarmUp Plus.