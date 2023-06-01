Ghana FA confirm date for Premier League final round of matches 

The Ghana Football Association have confirmed the final round of matches in the Ghana Premier League will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at various League Centres.

This news sets the stage for an exhilarating conclusion to the season.

At the top of the league table, leaders Medeama SC, second-placed Aduana FC, and defending champions Asante Kotoko will all play their last games of the season at home.

Medeama SC will face Tamale City, Aduana FC will take on Bechem United, and Asante Kotoko will go head-to-head with Dreams FC. Meanwhile, former champions Hearts of Oak will travel to Berekum to face Chelsea at Golden City Park.

One of the intriguing encounters will be held at Sogakope, where Accra Great Olympics will host Nsoatreman FC at the WAFA Park.

Bottom-placed Kotoku Royals will face Karela United, and Real Tamale United will go up against King Faisal at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

Tarkwa-based Medeama SC currently lead the league table with 56 points, followed closely by Aduana FC with 52 points and Bechem United with 51 points in third place. A victory for Medeama SC against Samartex in their upcoming match will secure them the league title.

In terms of relegation, Karela United, King Faisal, and Kotoku Royals find themselves in the bottom three positions of the league standings, occupying the 16th, 17th, and 18th places, respectively.

The matches will be played simultaneously, adding to the excitement and tension of the final round. Broadcast partners, StarTimes will provide updates from the various league centres on their Adepa channel 247 and Max TV, ensuring that fans around the world stay informed.