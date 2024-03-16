Ghana FA confirm friendlies with Nigeria and Uganda in March

The Black Stars will face Nigeria and Uganda in international friendlies next week in Marrakech, Morocco, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

Ghana will first engage 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finalist Nigeria on March 22 before playing the Cranes of Uganda four days later.

This will be the senior national team's first games after a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, which led to the sacking of Chris Hughton as coach of the Black Stars.

The FA has appointed Otto Addo as new coach with Joseph Laumann and John Paintsil assisting the ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Addo returns after leading the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as an interim coach.

He is expected to name his squad for the two friendlies next week as Ghana begins preparations ahead of June's World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars edged Nigeria en-route to qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, with the former Ghana international in charge.