Ghana FA confirm international friendly between Black Stars and Mexico

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have officially announced that the Black Stars will face off against Mexico in an international friendly match.

The GFA signed a contract with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) for the game, which will be part of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, although the specific venue has yet to be announced.

This friendly encounter forms an integral part of Ghana's preparations for upcoming competitions such as the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in January of next year.

Following the match against Mexico, the Black Stars will continue their tour of the United States and take on the USA at GEODIS Park in Nashville on October 17.

These games serve as crucial warm-up matches as Ghana gear up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, set to commence in November. The Black Stars share Group I with Mali, Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic, and Chad.

Before the friendly fixtures in October, Ghana will face the Central African Republic in their final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September. The Black Stars need to avoid defeat in order to secure qualification to the tournament held in Ivory Coast.

The Ghanaian national team is looking forward to these matches as they seek to fine-tune their strategies and strengthen their squad ahead of important tournaments on the horizon.